Mumbai Police arrest fake BARC scientist after 30 yrs

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested Akhtar Hussain Qutubuddin Ahmed (60), who allegedly posed as a scientist at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) for the past 30 years, leveraging this false identity to travel abroad and secure international funding.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Ahmed made 40 foreign trips, including visits to Iran, Saudi Arabia,

Russia, Thailand, and the United States.

Authorities discovered multiple bank accounts under Ahmed and his brother Adil Hussain, containing records of substantial international transactions. One key private bank account showed significant foreign deposits dating back to 2001.

Investigators estimate that since 1996, Ahmed had been receiving regular funding from countries including the US, Iran, and Iraq, though the exact sources of these funds remain unidentified.

During interrogation, Ahmed claimed to possess BARC maps and other sensitive technical information, which he allegedly used to solicit foreign funds. The police have seized the suspects’ phones, laptops, and all fraudulent documents. Adil Hussain faces separate legal proceedings in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Experts say the case highlights serious concerns regarding financial security and the misuse of international funding channels. By exploiting a fake scientific identity, Ahmed reportedly facilitated the structured inflow of foreign capital and maintained its circulation through banking networks.

Financial forensics are critical in such cases to determine whether these funds were diverted toward illicit activities or the trading of sensitive technological information.

Security and policy concerns

Beyond financial misuse, the case underscores potential national security risks. Unauthorized access to sensitive scientific data and unmonitored international funding pathways could amplify threats related to terrorism or other unlawful activities. Security specialists emphasize that a combined cyber and financial intelligence approach is essential to prevent similar incidents in the future.