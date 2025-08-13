  • Menu
Murder accused held after 24 years

Murder accused held after 24 years
Berhampur: Odisha Police arrested a 52-year-old man, whohad been on the run for the last 24 years after being accused in a murder case, an officer...

Berhampur: Odisha Police arrested a 52-year-old man, whohad been on the run for the last 24 years after being accused in a murder case, an officer said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended the man, identified as Udaya Pradhan, from Chennai on Monday, as part of 'Operation Garuda' launched by the Odisha Police to nab all fugitives.

Udaya, along with his two brothers, allegedly hacked to death a man, identified as Kaibalya Pradhan, in Keranditola village under Chamakhandi police station area in Ganjam district on July 6, 2001 over a dispute.

Police had arrested Musha Pradhan, one of the brothers of Udaya Pradhan, the same day of the murder, while Udaya and his elder brother Pancham absconded from the village.“Police had earlier made several attempts to arrest Udaya Pradhan but he evaded arrests.

