Murmu set for comfortable win with BJD, YSRCP support

New Delhi: Droupadi Murmu, the NDA nominee for the July 18 Presidential election, is set for a comfortable victory as parties like the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and YSRCP have backed the former Jharkhand Governor's candidature.

The NDA has 49% or 5,32,351 of the 1086431 votes in the electoral college for the Presidential election. The BJD has 31,686 votes, YSRCP 45,550 and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 14,940 votes. Support of either BJD or YRSCP is enough for Murmu, who is set to be the first tribal President.

The NDA is also banking on support from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), a Scheduled Tribe (ST)-led party. JMM is likely to break ranks with the coalition of Opposition parties, which has named former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha as its candidate. Murmu belongs to the Santhal Tribe.

BJP leaders said parties such as Shiromani Akali Dal, Telugu Desam Party and Bahujan Samaj Party are also likely to back Murmu.

It's said that there is also a possibility of cross-voting for Murmu as Presidential elections are held through secret ballot and lawmakers are not bound by party whip.

The BJP-led NDA was short of the required majority by about 20,000 votes and was counting on friendly parties such as BJD to support its nominee. YSRCP, which is outside the NDA fold, is also counted as a friendly party. The BJP leaders said Murmu may also get support from Shiv Sena's Ekanth Shinde-led camp, which has revolted against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

The electoral college for the Presidential election comprises 543 Lok Sabha, 233 Rajya Sabha and 4,033 members of legislative Assemblies. The total value of the parliamentarians' votes is 5,43,200, and that of Assembly members 5,43,231, totalling 1086431.