Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
‘My Body Is Shivering': Woman who missed flight by ‘just 10 minutes’ talks about lucky escape
Ahmedabad: A woman who missed her flight to London by 10 minutes, narrowly escaped the horrific Air India flight AI-171 crash. Bhoomi Chauhan was...
Ahmedabad: A woman who missed her flight to London by 10 minutes, narrowly escaped the horrific Air India flight AI-171 crash. Bhoomi Chauhan was supposed to be on the Ahmedabad flight but missed the plane by a few minutes as she was stuck in traffic.
Chauhan said that she missed her flight by just 10 minutes, and she was “still shivering” thinking about her lucky escape. “I am completely devastated after hearing about the loss (of lives). My body is literally shivering. I am not being able to talk. My mind is totally blank now after hearing all that has happened,” she said.
Chauhan added that she left the Sardar Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport around 1.30pm after she missed the flight. The London-bound Air India flight took off around 1.38pm and crashed just minutes after in a residential area near the airport.
"My mind is totally blank. I am thankful to God. My Ganpati Bappa saved me," she added. Chauhan was set to fly back to London alone on the Air India flight. She came to India for a vacation after two years and lives with her husband in London. “Just because of those ten minutes, I could not board the flight. I don't know how to explain this,” she said.