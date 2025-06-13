‘My Body Is Shivering': Woman who missed flight by ‘just 10 minutes’ talks about lucky escape

Ahmedabad: A woman who missed her flight to London by 10 minutes, narrowly escaped the horrific Air India flight AI-171 crash. Bhoomi Chauhan was supposed to be on the Ahmedabad flight but missed the plane by a few minutes as she was stuck in traffic.

Chauhan said that she missed her flight by just 10 minutes, and she was “still shivering” thinking about her lucky escape. “I am completely devastated after hearing about the loss (of lives). My body is literally shivering. I am not being able to talk. My mind is totally blank now after hearing all that has happened,” she said.

Chauhan added that she left the Sardar Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport around 1.30pm after she missed the flight. The London-bound Air India flight took off around 1.38pm and crashed just minutes after in a residential area near the airport.

"My mind is totally blank. I am thankful to God. My Ganpati Bappa saved me," she added. Chauhan was set to fly back to London alone on the Air India flight. She came to India for a vacation after two years and lives with her husband in London. “Just because of those ten minutes, I could not board the flight. I don't know how to explain this,” she said.