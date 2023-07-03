Nabarangpur: CDPO pushes woman clerk off her chair

Nabarangpur: A Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) allegedly pushed a woman clerk off her chair at Dabugaon in Nabarangpur district on Saturday. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

CDPO Gitanjali Maharana and head clerk Santoshi Mishra were engaged in a heated argument. Gitanjali then lost her temper and pushed Santoshi from her seat.

Despite attempts by other staffers to intervene, she continued to hurl verbal abuse at the head clerk.