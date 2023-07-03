  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Nabarangpur: CDPO pushes woman clerk off her chair

Nabarangpur: CDPO pushes woman clerk off her chair
x
Highlights

Nabarangpur: A Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) allegedly pushed a woman clerk off her chair at Dabugaon in Nabarangpur district on Saturday....

Nabarangpur: A Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) allegedly pushed a woman clerk off her chair at Dabugaon in Nabarangpur district on Saturday. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

CDPO Gitanjali Maharana and head clerk Santoshi Mishra were engaged in a heated argument. Gitanjali then lost her temper and pushed Santoshi from her seat.

Despite attempts by other staffers to intervene, she continued to hurl verbal abuse at the head clerk.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X