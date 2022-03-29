Nabarangpur: Two bulls rescued from abandoned well

Nabarangpur: Fire brigade rescued two bulls that fell into an abandoned well at Malvatapada village under Chandbandi block in Nabarangpur district on Tuesday.

According to report, two bulls fell into an abandoned well while grazing. Soon after falling into the well, both the bulls started bellowing.

Hearing the bulls, villagers came to the spot and informed the Chandahandi fire brigade. Soon after getting information, a fire brigade team rushed to the spot and rescued two bulls from the well.

On the other hand the denizens of Chandahandi have praised the service rendered by fire brigade team.