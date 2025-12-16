Nabin takes charge as BJP working prez

New Delhi: Bihar minister and MLA Nitin Nabin on Monday formally assumed charge as BJP’s national working president at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in Delhi. Union ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Piyush Goyal, among others, welcomed Nabin amid rousing sloganeering by party's workers.

Nitin Nabin, 45, is the youngest BJP national working president. A five-time MLA from Bihar, Nabin currently serves as the state's Road Construction Minister and has previously held portfolios, including Urban Development and Housing and the Law Department. The son of veteran BJP leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha, Nabin, combines administrative experience with a long organisational career within the party.

Speaking to reporters before his departure for Delhi, Nabin expressed gratitude to the people of Bihar and his constituency, crediting their blessings for his elevation to the national role. "People of my constituency gave me blessings. With their blessings, this is happening," he said.