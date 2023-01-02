Nadda offers 'chadar' at dargah in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Chandrapur (Maharashtra): Bharatiya Janata Party President J.P. Nadda on Monday went to pray at the famed dargah of Hazrat Qibla Syed Behabtullah Shah in Maharashtra's Chandrapur, and was accorded a warm welcome by the shrine authorities.

Nadda, on a day's visit to the state in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, visited the dargah, with his head covered, and offered a 'chadar' with folded hands, with help from the dargah's servitors and officials.

A large number of BJP activists also accompanied him in the small dargah premises.

The BJP chief also went to the nearby renowned Aradhya Devi's Mahakali Temple and prayed there with the temple authorities giving him a rousing reception, before departing for Aurangabad.