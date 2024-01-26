Nagaland Guv urges all stakeholders to give final push to solve Naga political issue

Kohima: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Friday expressed his displeasure over the unresolved Naga political issue, which has posed constraints in the development and growth of the state, as he appealed to all to rise above their differences to push for a final solution on the issue at the earliest.

Addressing a Republic Day programme at the Secretariat Plaza here, Ganesan said the state government is keen and committed for an early solution to the problem.

“Nagaland was formed six decades ago with special Constitutional safeguards to protect its culture, identity and interest of the people,” the Governor said.

he added that the state has been an active partner in contributing to the overall development and growth of the country.

“However, we are all aware of the constraints posed by the Naga political issue, the solution to which still eludes us, in spite of the best efforts and good wishes of everyone concerned,” he stated.

Thanking all the stakeholders “for working tirelessly to find a peaceful, honourable and acceptable resolution to the Naga political issue”, the Governor appealed to all the stakeholders to rise above their differences and give a united final push to arrive at the eagerly-awaited solution.

The Naga political issue is considered one of the longest insurgency problems of the country, while the Centre has been holding separate negotiations with NSCN-IM and other Naga outfits since 1997 and the Naga National Political Group since 2017.

Stating that compared to the other parts of the state, eastern Nagaland areas are lagging behind in terms of infrastructure and socio economic parameters, the Governor said the state and the Central government are aware of this issue and both are firmly committed to suitably address it with the urgency it deserves.

The Nagaland Legislative Assembly recently passed the Nagaland Municipal Act, 2023 and the relevant Rules have also been framed by the state government which is committed to hold the urban local body elections soon, he said.

Ganesan also said that the Sydney Morning Herald, a leading daily in Australia, has identified Nagaland as one of the 16 most exciting tourist destinations in the world for 2024.

In the 10-day long Hornbill Festival held in December last year, more than 1,54,000 people, including over 2,000 foreign tourists, participated. The annual festival became a global showcase of Nagaland’s rich culture and diplomatic success with the participation of the US, Germany and Colombia as partner countries, the Governor said.

He also told the gathering that Nagaland would host the three-day 'Asia Music Summit' in Kohima from February 1 which would be one of the country’s biggest international music events with participants expected from more than 15 countries.