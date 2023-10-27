Live
Narendra Modi performs puja at Shirdi Saibaba temple
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Shri Saibaba Samadhi Temple, in Shirdi on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Shri Saibaba Samadhi Temple, in Shirdi on Thursday. Modi was accompanied by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.
He later performed the ‘Jal Pujan' of Nilwande Dam, which is located in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, and inaugurated the dam's left bank canal network.
The 85-km canal network will benefit 182 villages by facilitating pipe distribution networks of water. The idea of Nilwande Dam was first conceived in 1970. It is being developed at a cost of about Rs 5,177 crore, according to an official statement.
