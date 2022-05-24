Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for infra projects in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: In a big boost to the infrastructure sector in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 26 will dedicate to the nation five projects, and also lay the foundation stone of other projects, worth over Rs 31,400 crore at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here.

Modi will dedicate to the nation five projects worth over Rs 2,900 crore -- the 75 km long Madurai-Teni (Railway Gauge Conversion Project), built at a project cost of over Rs 500 crore, will facilitate access and give a boost to tourism in the region; the 30 km long third railway line between Tambaram-Chengalpattu, built at a project cost of over Rs 590 crore, will facilitate running of more suburban services, thus offering greater options and enhancing comfort for the travellers.

The 1,150-km long Ennore-Chengalpattu section and 271 km long Thiruvallur-Bengaluru section of Ennore-Thiruvallur-Bengaluru-Puducherry-Nagapattinam-Madurai-Tuticorin (ETBPNMT) natural gas pipeline, built at a project cost of around Rs 850 crore and Rs 910 crore, respectively, will facilitate supply of natural gas to consumers as well as industries in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The programme will also witness inauguration of 1,152 houses constructed as part of Light House Project - Chennai, built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of six projects, being built at a cost of over Rs 28,500 crore.

The 262-km long Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs 14,870 crore. It will pass-through states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and help reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai by 2-3 hours.

The four-lane double decker elevated road connecting Chennai Port to Maduravoyal (NH-4), of about 21 km in length, will be built at a cost of over Rs 5,850 crore. It will facilitate round the clock approach of goods vehicles to Chennai port.

The 94-km long four lane Neraluru to Dharmapuri section of NH-844 and 31-km long two lane with paved shoulders of Meensurutti to Chidambaram section of NH-227, being built at a cost of around Rs 3,870 crore and Rs 720 respectively, will help provide seamless connectivity in the region.

The foundation stones for redevelopment of five Railway stations: Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi and Kanniyakumari, will also be laid during the programme.

This project will be completed at a cost of over Rs 1,800 crore, and is being undertaken with a view to enhance convenience and comfort of the passengers through provision of modern amenities.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of a Multi Modal Logistic Park at Chennai worth over Rs 1,400 crore. It will provide seamless intermodal freight movement and also offer multiple functionalities, said an official statement.