National Alliance Committee and Manifesto Committee of Congress held meetings at Kharge residence

New Delhi : The Congress Party has intensified its preparations for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former President Rahul Gandhi met with members of the Congress National Alliance Committee on Thursday to discuss the party's strategy. At the same time, a meeting of the Congress Manifesto Committee was also held.In this meeting, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, KC Venugopal, Salman Khurshid, Mukul Wasnik, and others were among those present.

The Congress' Alliance Committee, under the leadership of CP Shri @kharge, met in Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/VFopeHAnFR — Congress (@INCIndia) January 4, 2024

Mukul Wasnik, the convener of the National Alliance Committee of Congress, stated that the alliance committee had discussions with the leaders of several states. How should the Congress establish an agreement with the various INDIA alliance parties? In these discussions, Congress and other parties discussed in detail which seats Congress should contest and which seats other parties should contest.

Their information was presented to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former President Rahul Gandhi, and Organization General Secretary KC Venugopal today. He stated that Congress will begin state-by-state discussions with other India Alliance allies as soon as they are available for discussion. In response to a query, he stated that seat-sharing discussions were being prioritized. However, he added that he could not give any specific deadline for when these would be completed.



On the other hand, the Congress Manifesto Committee also conducted its very first meeting. This meeting was presided over by P. Chidambaram and attended by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah, Jairam Ramesh, TS Singh Deo, Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor, and others. Following the meeting, Chidambaram informed the reporters that only preliminary discussions about how to proceed with the manifesto drafting took place today and that the committee's next meeting will be held next week and discussed further.

This was the first meeting of the manifesto committee. It was an exchange of preliminary thoughts and ideas, and how we proceed with the drafting of the manifesto.



The next meeting will take place next week.



: Shri @PChidambaram_IN, Chairman, Manifesto Committee pic.twitter.com/OdcWXIPSn3 — Congress (@INCIndia) January 4, 2024



