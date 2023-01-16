National executive meeting of BJP started

PM Modi's roadshow started from Parliament Street and ended at NDMC Convention Center. After this, the two-day national executive meeting of the BJP has started.

The meeting is being held at the NDMC Convention Centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, BJP general secretary (organisation) BS Santosh, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar and other senior bjp leaders were present at the meeting.

Besides, 35 Union ministers, chief ministers of 12 states and presidents of all states and union territories are also attending the meeting.