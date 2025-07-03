National Herald case: Congress may face charges says ED

New Delhi: In a significant development in the National Herald money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has told Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court that if concrete evidence emerges, the Congress party could be named as an accused under Section 70 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). However, the agency clarified that such a step would not be taken without sufficient proof.

The ED emphasized that not naming the Congress party as an accused at this stage does not rule out the possibility of doing so in the future. The court is scheduled to continue hearing the matter on July 3.The ED also noted that both Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have not fully cooperated during the investigation, allegedly shifting the responsibility onto the late Congress leader Motilal Vora.

Presenting arguments on Wednesday, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the ED, laid out the agency’s case in detail. He said that Young Indian Pvt Ltd acquired Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which holds assets worth approximately ₹2,000 crore. According to the ED, the acquisition was part of a larger conspiracy.

Raju explained that the formation of Young Indian was specifically intended to take over AJL. He cited a letter written by an AJL director to Congress, in which it was stated that the company was unable to repay its loan due to discontinued publication and lack of steady income.

According to the ED, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Suman Dubey, and Sam Pitroda held key positions in Young Indian. “They were the beneficial owners,” Raju argued. The agency claimed that AJL, a company with ₹2,000 crore in assets, was taken over for just ₹90 crore, and even that loan was later written off for only ₹50 lakh.