Naveen accuses BJP of betrayal

Nuapada: The BJD president, Naveen Patnaik, on Monday accused the ruling BJP of “betrayal” and alleged that it was now indulging in “candidate chori” (stealing candidates) in connection with the upcoming Nuapada by-poll. Addressing his first public meeting after recovering from illness, Patnaik hit the campaign trail to seek votes for BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria in Nuapada’s Komna block.

“All of you know that the BJD has been betrayed; you and me have been betrayed. Those who indulged in ‘vote chori’ and formed the government have now started ‘candidate chori’. I know that all of you are hurt and angry over this betrayal,” Patnaik alleged. The BJD chief’s remarks were aimed at late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia’s son Jay Dholakia, who switched to the BJP ahead of the by-poll and is now contesting on a saffron party ticket.

The by-poll was necessitated following the death of Rajendra Dholakia on September 8. Voting for the seat will be held on November 11.

Urging people to give a befitting reply to those involved in “vote chori and candidate chori” and betrayal of trust, the former five-time chief minister appealed to voters to press the conch symbol — BJD’s election symbol — on polling day.

His remarks hold significance as the BJD has often been criticised for extending unconditional support to the Narendra Modi government at the Centre — including backing BJP nominee Ashwini Vaishnaw’s Rajya Sabha bids and supporting key bills in Parliament.

During his 10-minute address, Patnaik hit out at the BJP government in Odisha, calling it a “name changer” rather than a “game changer” administration. “During the last 16 months, the BJP government has only focused on publicity, not development. They are heroes in propaganda but zero in work. Development activities across the State have come to a complete halt,” he alleged.

Reacting to Patnaik’s remarks, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said, “He is campaigning for his party candidate. I would like him to stay in Nuapada and continue campaigning till the end. He must answer the people about what development took place during the BJD’s 24-year rule. The people of Odisha have already made it clear whether his popularity has increased or declined.”