Naveen discharged from hospital

Bhubaneswar: Leaderof the Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, was on Wednesday evening discharged following three days of hospitalisation. The BJD chief was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening due to dehydration, and he has been discharged after full recovery, party leader Sanjay Kumar Das Burma said.

Hospital sources said his health condition has improved and he is “now stable”. Expressing his gratitude towards people, Patnaik said, “I want to thank the people of Odisha for their prayers and good wishes for my health and, of course, to the hospital for having taken good care of me.” The former chief minister said he was doing well. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called him up, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Taking to social media, Patnaik said, “Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for calling to inquire about my health and wishing speedy recovery.” “Thank you, Indian National Congress President Shri @kharge Ji, for calling to inquire about my health,” he added.