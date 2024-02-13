  • Menu
Naveen has outsourced govt to some officers, says Shivraj

Naveen has outsourced govt to some officers, says Shivraj
Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday accused Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of outsourcing the State government to a handful of officers

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday accused Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of outsourcing the State government to a handful of officers. Chouhan said this after his arrival at the airport here before attending a meeting of party workers in Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack.

''Naveen Patnaik has outsourced the government to some officers for which there is rampant corruption at every level. Patnaik is not running the government and officers on his behalf rule the State'', Chouhan told reporters.

He said there has been a rise in atrocities against women in Odisha for which girls and mothers do not feel safe in the State. He also accused the BJD government of ''re-branding'' Central schemes and misleading people.

