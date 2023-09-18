Naveen in Delhi to attend funeral of sister Gita

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday flew to New Delhi to attend the funeral of his elder sister and eminent author Gita Mehta, who passed away a day before. Mehta died in Delhi on Saturday. She was 80.

“I am here due to the sad demise of my elder sister, who was a well-known author and filmmaker,” Naveen told reporters in the national capital.

Official sources said the Chief Minister will return to Bhubaneswar on Monday after completion of Mehta’s last rites. Mehta’s funeral will take place after the arrival of her son Aditya, who stays abroad. Her body has been kept at Naveen’s residence on APJ Abdul Kalam Marg.

Mehta penned several books, including 'Karma Cola', 'Snake and Ladders', 'A River Sutra', 'Raj' and 'The Eternal Ganesha'.

Born in 1943 to Biju Patnaik and Gyan Patnaik in Delhi, Gita Mehta studied in India and the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

Mehta, sources said, was very close to her younger brother Naveen Patnaik. During her earlier visit to Bhubaneswar, she had told reporters that ''people of Odisha are fortunate enough to have a CM like Naveen Patnaik''.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled her death, with a post on X: ''I am saddened by the passing away of noted writer Smt Gita Mehta Ji. She was a multifaceted personality, known for her intellect and passion towards writing as well as filmmaking. She was also passionate about nature and water conservation. My thoughts are with @Naveen_Odisha Ji and the entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.''

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal also condoled her death.

He wrote on X: ''Saddened to learn about the demise of accomplished English author Gita Mehta, sister of Hon'ble CM Shri @Naveen_Odisha and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends.''

Many Odisha ministers and eminent persons expressed their condolences over Mehta's demise.