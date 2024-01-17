Naveen inaugurates Puri temple heritage corridor

Puri: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated the much-awaited Rs 800-crore heritage corridor project around Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri.

The Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa was officially unveiled by Naveen in the presence of Gajapati Maharaja of Puri Dibyasingha Deb and representatives of around 90 temples and thousands of devotees.

“The project has been possible due to the blessings of Lord Jagannath,” the Chief Minister said. It includes parking areas, a new bridge and a road to ease pilgrim movement, a pilgrimage centre, restroom facilities, cloakrooms, toilets and other amenities for devotees in and around the Jagannath temple.

The pilgrim town of Puri has been decked up with flowers, colourful lights and graffiti for the occasion.