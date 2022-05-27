NCB to present supplementary charge-sheet in drugs-on-cruise case

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will soon prepare a supplementary charge-sheet in the drugs-on-cruise case in which Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and five others have been given a clean chit.

On Friday, the NCB's Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed the first charge-sheet in the case.

The central agency said it has dropped charges against a few accused persons due to lack of evidence.

However, sources in the NCB have suggested that they were also preparing a supplementary charge-sheet which will be filed against those who were not named in the first charge-sheet.

"If we find evidence against anyone, we will name them in the supplementary charge-sheet," the sources said.

Based on an input, on October 2, 2021, NCB Mumbai intercepted Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan Khan, Gomit, Nupur, Mohak and Munmun, among others on the Cordelia cruise at International Port Terminal, Mumbai Port Authority.

The NCB in its statement said all the accused persons were found in possession of narcotic substances except Aryan and Mohak.

Initially, the case was investigated by NCB Mumbai. Later on, an SIT was formed on the instructions of NCB headquarters, New Delhi.

This SIT was headed by Sanjay Kumar Singh, Deputy Director General (Operations).

"It was constituted to investigate the case, which was taken over by the SIT on November 6, 2021," the NCB official said.

The NCB in a statement said the NCB's SIT carried out its investigation in an objective manner.

The touchstone of the principle of proof beyond reasonable doubt was applied.

"Based on the investigation carried out by the SIT, a complaint against 14 persons under various sections of the NDPS Act is being filed. Complaint against remaining six persons is not being filed due to lack of sufficient evidence," the NCB official said.