NCP-SP leader Jitendra Awhad's car attacked; Yuvraj Chhatrapati's outfit claims responsibility

Mumbai: In a shocker, activists of the Swarajya Sanghatana attacked the vehicle in which Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) National Secretary Jitendra Awhad was travelling on Thursday evening.



At least three activists were captured on videos shouting slogans of 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai' and 'Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Ki Jai', pelted stones and rained blows with sticks on the SUV’s glass windows, near the Eastern Freeway while he was proceeding to his hometown Thane.

Later, Swarajya Sanghatana general secretary Dhananjay Jadhav claimed responsibility for the attack and demanded that Awhad should apologise for his recent utterances to Yuvraj Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati – the 13th direct descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Recounting the ordeal, a composed Awhad said that he was reading in the SUV and at one point when it slowed down, some persons pounced on it. His driver said that someone had pelted a stone and one of the glass windows was shattered.

The driver skillfully sped and negotiated the vehicle through the traffic before halting some distance ahead to examine the damage, though the perpetrators had disappeared by then.

NCP-SP President Sharad Pawar, Working President Supriya Sule and other opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders have strongly condemned the attack, while Awhad's supporters organised spontaneous road-blocks in Thane, the hometown of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

After the July 14 communal flare-up that rocked the Vishalgad Fort in Kolhapur, Awhad had strongly criticised Yuvraj – who is the founder of the Swarajya Sanghatana - for allegedly inciting the crowds.

Among other things, Awhad had said that Yuvraj's blood should be checked as with his alleged utterances, he could not be the descendent of the legendary Maratha warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (1630-1680), and sowing communal discord among communities in residing near Vishalgad Fort and the Gajapur village, etc.

This had enraged the supporters of Yuvraj Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati – whose father is the Kolhapur Congress MP Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj – who accused Awhad of disrespect to the 'throne' and sought an apology.

Flaying Awhad, Jadhav asked "why did you run away so scared; if you have the courage, come and face us instead of puffing your chest before television cameras".

Awhad maintained his stance and reiterated that whatever Yuvraj did (in July) was wrong as his actions were inconsistent with the Maratha warrior king's ideals, and claimed that even his (Yuvraj's) father, Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj, had disapproved it.

The targeting of Awhad is billed as a fallout of the procession led by the Yuvraj last month, with a few thousand Shiv-bhakts, to protest against illegal construction there, but it escalated the tensions and led to rioting there.

Later, the Bombay High Court intervened and halted the demolitions in view of the ongoing monsoon season and the people of Gajapur village, which bore the brunt of the rioting, called off their protests.