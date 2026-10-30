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NCW chief Vijaya Rahatkar chairs public hearing in Dehradun
In Short
“Cases related to the police department primarily included incidents of domestic violence, dowry harassment, sexual harassment, and betrayal in pre-marital relationships.
Dehradun: National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya K. Rahatkar chaired a public hearing organised in Dehradun during which 26 cases were heard, an official said on Friday.
“Cases related to the police department primarily included incidents of domestic violence, dowry harassment, sexual harassment, and betrayal in pre-marital relationships.
Meanwhile, cases related to the district administration involved hearings on property disputes and rental disputes between house owners and tenants,” the NCW said in a statement.
In a message on X, the NCW wrote, “Through this public hearing, the Commission reiterated its commitment to the effective and timely resolution of women's complaints and ensuring them justice.”
Earlier in the day, the NCW, in association with Graphic Era (Deemed to be University), Dehradun, announced plans to organise Yuva Samwaad – Mock NCW Advisory Committee on the theme “Representation of Women on OTT Platforms”.
The two-day event which started on Friday aims to engage young minds in meaningful dialogue on women's representation in digital entertainment, encouraging critical thinking, gender sensitivity, and youth participation in shaping a more inclusive media landscape, said a statement.
The NCW has planned a series of activities and engagements across Dehradun and Rishikesh from October 30 to November 2, focusing on women’s empowerment, youth participation, grievance redressal and institutional accountability, it said.
Key engagements include the inauguration of a Mock Parliament at a university in the presence of Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami; the ‘She Is a Changemaker’ programme at Doon Medical College; and an interaction at the Indian Military Academy, it said.
The visit will also feature the All-India Consultation on Strengthening Gender-Responsive Prison Administration for Women in Custody, chaired by Rahatkar, along with an inspection of District Jail, Dehradun, it said.
Other engagements include a Jansunwai at Police Lines Auditorium, inspections of a One Stop Centre and a hospital by NCW Members Nivedita Subramanian and Archana Mishra, and an SHG Women Conclave at AIIMS Rishikesh, highlighting women’s economic participation and collective leadership.
“Through these initiatives, NCW reaffirms its commitment to advancing women’s rights, dignity, safety and empowerment,” the NCW said in a statement.
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