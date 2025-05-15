NCW slams derogatory remarks against Col Qureshi

New Delhi: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday condemned Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah’s controversial remarks about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a senior Army officer who briefed the media along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh during Operation Sindoor.

Naqvi called the minister a ‘fool’

Shah has sparked a major controversy with objectionable comments that appeared to be directed at Colonel Qureshi, whom he tried to project as a ‘sister of terrorists’.

After drawing severe flak, the Madhya Pradesh minister said if anyone is hurt by his statement, he is ready to apologise ten times, adding that he respects Colonel Qureshi more than his sister.

Commenting on Shah’s remarks, Naqvi told PTI Videos, “Wo bewakoof hain (He is a fool).”

“Kutch log josh mein hosh khone ke aadi ban gaye hain (Some people have become habitual of losing sense in enthusiasm),” he added.

The National Commission for Women has strongly condemned the purported derogatory remarks made against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, calling for respect for women in uniform. The Congress shared a video in which Shah is purportedly heard making objectionable remarks, saying, “’Jinhone humari betiyon ke sindoor ujade the, humne unhiki behen bhej kar ke unki aisi ki taisi karwayi (those who wiped sindoor (vermilion) off our daughters’ forehead... we sent their sister to teach them a lesson)’.”

Vijay Shah, whose remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi sparked a nationwide controversy, was summoned by state BJP chief V. D Sharma late evening on Tuesday.

After a closed-door meeting with Sharma, the minister issued a clarification saying that his remarks had been taken out of context and misunderstood.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has criticised Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah for making a “highly objectionable” comment about India’s senior and decorated Army officer, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

“The BJP-RSS leadership has consistently demonstrated a disregard for women,” Kharge wrote. He demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi take immediate action and remove the minister from office.

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) on Wednesday, issued a sharp condemnation of Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah for his derogatory remark against Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

The organisation has demanded his immediate dismissal, calling the statement a grave insult not only to the Indian Army officer but also to the dignity and honour of the Indian Armed Forces.