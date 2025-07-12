NDA ensured development and social harmony in Bihar: Nityanand Rai

Patna: Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Saturday compared the current NDA government in Bihar with the previous Lalu Prasad Yadav-led governments, asserting that under Lalu’s rule, Bihar witnessed only violence, social frenzy, and division, while under the NDA government, the state has progressed towards social harmony and development for all.

Rai accused Lalu Prasad Yadav of “spreading hatred” in society by giving slogans like ‘Bhura Baal Saaf Karo’, which, he said, fuelled social division in Bihar.

“Today, under the NDA government, there is social harmony and inclusive development in Bihar,” Rai said.

Rai highlighted the consistent efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in bringing development to Bihar.

“Whenever Prime Minister Modi comes to Bihar, he brings new schemes and gifts, ensuring continuous development in the state,” Rai said.

He informed that PM Modi will visit Motihari soon, calling it a matter of happiness for the people of Bihar.

Commenting on the Marathi language controversy in Maharashtra, Rai said that India is a multilingual country, and the government respects all languages.

He added that: “Prime Minister Modi has emphasised knowledge, science, and culture in many languages while considering Hindi as the official language, ensuring respect and protection for all Indian languages.”

Responding to the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of voter fraud during the ongoing voter list revision in Bihar, Rai hit back, stating: “Theft is in their intention, congratulations to them for the theft. The Congress party’s only work is to spread lies and confusion.”

Regarding concerns about increasing crime incidents in Bihar, Rai acknowledged that crime anywhere is unfortunate, but emphasised that under the NDA government, strict action is taken against criminals, unlike in the past.

“During Lalu’s rule, criminals used to get protection. Under NDA, criminals are punished as per the law,” he said.

He further asserted that only the NDA government can ensure consistent development in Bihar while maintaining law and order, adding that: “Today, work is being done for every section of society in Bihar under NDA.”

Nityanand Rai’s remarks come amid intensified political exchanges between the NDA and opposition parties in Bihar ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections, where issues of law and order, voter list revision, and governance track record have become key battlegrounds.



