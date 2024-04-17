NDA respects Constitution, even Ambedkar can’t change it: Modi

Gaya (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad for his remarks that the BJP’s leaders are allegedly attempting to change the Constitution. While addressing a public meeting at Gandhi Maidan in Gaya on Tuesday, Modi said: “The Congress and its partners are resorting to lies in the name of Constitution just to abuse me.

The NDA respects the Constitution… even Babasaheb Ambedkar can’t change it… The Constitution, given by Babasaheb and Dr Rajendra Prasad, has made me the PM.” Modi, who addressed back-to-back election rallies in Bihar's Gaya and Purnea districts, spoke extensively of the high esteem in which he held the Constitution, mentioning his government's measures like "celebrating Samvidhan Diwas, from schools to the Supreme Court and Parliament".

“This year is special. We are going to celebrate 75 years of the Constitution on a scale similar to the Amrit Kaal celebrations which marked 75 years of Independence”, said Modi, adding “Our intent is to reach out to every nook and corner of the country where youngsters will be told how our glorious Constitution was drafted and what is its significance”.



“People ask me why do I care so much for the poor, the Dalits. I do so because I have risen from among them. I therefore, feel, indebted to the social class. I also feel indebted towards the Constitution framed by Babasaheb Ambedkar which helped me reach where I am,” said the PM.

Modi’s refrain came a day after RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav, the BJP’s principal opponent in Bihar, raked up utterances made by a number of leaders of the saffron party who have said the “Constitution will be changed if we get two-thirds majority in Parliament”.

Modi, who has been equating the Constitution with sacred books like the Ramayana, Bible and Quran, pointed out that it was under the rule of the Congress, the RJD’s ally, that the Emergency was imposed and several constitutional provisions were suspended.

“Our opponents are those who had held the Constitution hostage and tried to tamper with it during the Emergency. Those who want power to remain confined within the hands of a family always treat the Constitution as an eyesore. A reason why they have even begun to threaten that they will not accept outcomes of polls held under the provisions of the Constitution. We must remain united to foil their attempts,” said the Prime Minister.

Holding out abrogation of Article 370 as a “big achievement” of the NDA government, the PM said, “Those who cry hoarse about the Constitution never had the courage to implement it in Jammu and Kashmir.