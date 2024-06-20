NEET Candidate Anurag Yadav Admits To Using Leaked Question Paper

Anurag Yadav, a NEET candidate recently arrested in connection with result irregularities, has confessed that the leaked question paper he received matched the actual exam paper.



According to sources, in a confession letter, 22-year-old Yadav, who is the nephew of an engineer at Bihar's Danapur Town Council (Danapur Nagar Parishad), admitted that his relative Sikandar Prasad Yadavendu assured him that all exam arrangements were taken care of.



Yadav stated that he was provided with the leaked NEET question paper and the answers. When he sat for the exam, he found that the actual question paper matched the leaked one his uncle had given him. The confession letter, bearing Yadav's signature, was obtained by India Today.



This revelation comes shortly after India Today accessed a confessional note by Yadavendu and other documents implicating a 'Mantri Ji', who allegedly facilitated the stay of Yadav, his mother, and others at a government bungalow in Patna.



Meanwhile, the Union Education Ministry has requested a report from the Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit regarding the alleged NEET exam irregularities in Patna, as confirmed by officials to PTI.



Allegations of question paper leaks and other irregularities in states like Bihar have sparked protests in several cities and led to petitions in various high courts and the Supreme Court.



"Regarding the alleged irregularities in the NEET exam in Patna, a detailed report has been sought from the Economic Offences Unit, Bihar Police. The government will take further action upon receiving this report," stated a senior ministry official.



"The government is committed to maintaining the integrity of examinations and protecting students' interests. Any individual or organization involved in this matter will face the strictest action," the official added.



The NEET UG examination, held on May 5 across 4,750 centers, saw around 24 lakh candidates appearing. While the results were expected on June 14, they were announced on June 4 due to the earlier completion of answer sheet evaluations.

