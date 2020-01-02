NEET registration date extended

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to register for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020. Earlier, candidates were given time till December 31 to register for NEET, however, this has been extended till Jan 6, 2020.

This year, more applications are expected to be filled for NEET as the JIPMER and AIIMS will also enrol th­ro­ugh the same exam; the two had their individual entrance tests earlier.