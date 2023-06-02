Nepal PM urges India to resolve border issue

New Delhi: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Thursday urged India to bilaterally resolve the lingering border issues between the nations.

He made these comments in a joint statement along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their bilateral talks in the national capital.

"I urge PM Modi, to resolve the border issues with bilateral talks," Prachanda said.

The Nepal Prime Minister's comments were in the context of territorial disputes between the two countries over the Kalapani-Limpiyadhura-Lipulekh tri-junction area, over which both the nations claim ownership.

Modi said that nine years after he had given a "HIT" formula for India-Nepal relations, several decisions have been taken between the two neighbouring nations to make the association a "superhit" in future.

"I remember nine years ago in 2014, I made my first visit to Nepal. At that time I had given a "HIT" formula for India-Nepal relations -- Highways, I-ways, and Trans-ways. I had said that we will establish such contacts between India-Nepal that our borders do not become barriers between us," Modi said while delivering a joint statement along with his visiting Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', after their bilateral discussions.

"Nepal's Prime Minister and I have taken many important decisions to make our partnership a super hit in the future," Modi added further.