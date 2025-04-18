New BJP chief in a week

New Delhi: The BJP has accelerated the process for electing its new national president, with top party leaders holding extensive discussions to finalise state presidents in key regions in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting, held at the Prime Minister's residence, was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP's national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh.

According to party sources, the announcement regarding the election could be made within a week. In addition to deliberating on the national leadership, the meeting also focused on organisational changes at the state level. The meeting discussed the appointment of new state unit chiefs for Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Odisha.

So far, 14 state presidents have been appointed, but as per the party's constitution, elections must be held in at least 19 states before the national presidential election can be conducted. These elections are essential, as the party rules do not allow for the national president to be appointed by nomination alone.

Sources indicate that the names of the remaining key states are likely to be finalised soon. Once this process is complete, the BJP's national election officer is expected to hold a press conference to formally announce the schedule for electing the next national president.