New chapter added to Kashi’s journey towards growth says Yogi Adityanath

Varanasi : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said a new chapter has been added to Kashi’s journey towards development and service with the inauguration of RJ Sankara Eye Hospital in Varanasi.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in the presence of Shankaracharya Jagadguru Shankar Vijayendra Saraswati of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath congratulated Jagadguru Shankaracharya and Shankar Eye Foundation for this journey from Kanchipuram to Kashi.

“The inauguration of the second branch of Sankara Eye Hospital in Uttar Pradesh marks a significant milestone. The Sankara Eye Foundation, renowned for its efforts to restore vision and transform lives, has been leading this campaign since 1977, under the inspiration of revered Shankaracharya, bringing hope and sight to people across the country,” Adityanath said.

He further remarked that under the inspiration, guidance, and leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Kashi has undergone a transformative decade of development, setting new benchmarks in education and healthcare.

“The sacred land of Baba Vishwanath has witnessed the launch of numerous development and service projects, with health sector investments amounting to Rs 2,500 crores,” he said.

“Major initiatives include the construction of Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Hospital, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, a 430-bed super speciality hospital in Kashi, a 100-bed MCH wing at Sir Sunder Lal Hospital in BHU, and a 150-bed super speciality block at ESIC Hospital,” Adityanath added.

The chief minister also announced the completion of significant healthcare projects in Kashi, including the upgradation of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Government Hospital, Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, and Shivprasad Gupta Divisional Hospital, along with the construction of a 100-bed maternity wing at the District Women’s Hospital in Kabir Chaura.

To further enhance healthcare services in the region, a new unit of RJ Sankara Eye Hospital is being inaugurated, which will serve as a major healthcare hub, meeting the needs of residents in Kashi, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He highlighted that over the past decade, Uttar Pradesh has achieved remarkable progress in healthcare, mirroring the strides made in Kashi.