New Delhi: ‘BJP wants CM’s resignation to stop free water, electricity’

New Delhi : AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, hours after being released from the Tihar jail, slammed the BJP in a speech alleging it wanted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation to stop free water, electricity and Mohalla clinics in the capital.

Singh also asked the BJP if the prime minister will join the probe if police from the opposition-ruled Bengal, Punjab and Tamil Nadu knocked at his doors.

He said AAP leaders Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain were sent to jail because they wanted to provide good education, health facilities, free bus ride and Rs 1,000 to women of Delhi. Singh said the AAP is a family.

Immediately after his release from the Tihar jail, the Rajya Sabha MP met the Delhi chief minister’s wife Sunita Kejriwal and said he saw tears in her eyes. Singh said he will also meet the families of Sisodia and Jain. He asked the people of the country to be wary of “dictators” who would bring tears to their eyes, saying Kejriwal will bring smile to their faces and provide good education and health facilities to them.

“If the dictator of the country can hear my voice, then listen, we are the AAP born out of a movement. We are not going to be intimidated by your threats,” Singh said in his speech at the AAP office which was packed with a rejoicing crowd of party supporters and volunteers.