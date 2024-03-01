Live
- TDP-JSP cadre upbeat after ‘Jenda’ meet success
- Getting into poll battle with pots of 'dal' & trays of eggs
- New Delhi: Cabinet okays Rs 75K cr rooftop Solar Scheme
- YSRCP goes into sleep mode in Srikakulam
- New Delhi: Air India fined Rs 30 lakh
- IAS officer Imtiaz quits post, joins YSRCP
- YSRCP finalises Imtiaz Ahmed for Kurnool Assembly seat
- Kolkata: Arrested TMC goonda suspended for 6 years
- New Delhi: 'LG threatened officers to stall bus marshal scheme'
- TDP may field Reddy candidate in Chandragiri
New Delhi : The government on Thursday approved a rooftop solar scheme, PM-Surya Ghar: Mufti Bijli Yojna, with an outlay of Rs 75,021 crore, to provide up to Rs 78,000 subsidy for the installation of solar plants and 300 units free power for one crore households.
Briefing media after the Union Cabinet meeting, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur informed that approval has been given for the scheme for installing rooftop solar and providing free electricity up to 300 units every month for one crore households.
“The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana with a total outlay of Rs 75,021 crore for installing rooftop solar and providing free electricity up to 300 units every month for one crore households,” an official statement said.
Cabinet approved setting up three semiconductor-making units by firms, including Tata Group and Japan's Renesas, at an investment of Rs 1.26 lakh crore as part of an attempt to cut India's dependence on imports to meet requirements of chips. The units which will make chips for sectors including defence, automobiles and telecommunications, will begin construction within the next 100 days, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters after the cabinet meeting. The three units will be set up under the 'Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem' programme that provides government support of up to Rs 76,000 crore. Cabinet approved a Rs 24,420 crore proposal for fixing the Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) rates on phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers and inclusion of 3 new fertiliser grades under NBS scheme for the Kharif season 2024 (April to September this year).