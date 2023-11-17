New Delhi: ‘Contribute towards making India a developed nation’

New Delhi : President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday called upon Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) and other important organisations to contribute towards making India a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing a gathering at the ‘Audit Diwas’ organised by CAG, the President also lauded the apex government auditor for taking many steps, including the establishment of the Centre for Data Management and Analytics, in which digital technology and other modern methods are being used in line with the future.

This awareness towards the future will prove useful, she said. “Today our countrymen want to move forward rapidly towards building a developed India by the year 2047. All important institutions and communities of the country, including CAG, have to contribute to achieve this goal,” Murmu said.

Audit Diwas commemorates the occasion of the appointment of the first Auditor General of India on November 16, 1860 and creation of the CAG organisation. Recognising the significance of the day in the annals of the Indian history, since 2021, the CAG has celebrated November 16 as Audit Diwas. CAG Girish Chandra Murmu said that in cognisance of the paradigm shift in governance to a digital bedrock, the apex auditor too has leveraged technology. “...this year we achieved a remarkable milestone. Effective April 2023, we have transitioned to 100 per cent digital auditing processes, utilising our unique enterprise-wide audit process and knowledge management IT System (One IAAD One System - OIOS), creating a single source of truth for our audit activities,” he said.