New Delhi: INDIA blacklists to stay away from news shows of 14 news anchors

New Delhi : The opposition alliance INDIA on Thursday announced that it will boycott shows of 14 television anchors on several platforms, a decision the BJP compared with the Emergency.

The media committee of the bloc took the decision to boycott the programmes of these journalists and not send their representatives on debates hosted by them on such channels or platforms. “Pursuant to the decision taken by INDIA Coordination Committee in its meeting on September 13, 2023, the INDIA parties will not send their representatives on the shows and events of the following anchors,” a statement from the media committee of the opposition bloc said while listing the names of such journalists.

Justifying the action, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, who is a part of the committee of opposition parties that took the decision in their virtual meeting, said some channels have put up a ‘nafrat ka bazaar’ (market for hatred) for the last nine years.

The INDIA parties have decided not to legitimise this “hate-filled narrative” which is corroding our society, he noted. “That was the idea behind this decision,” he said, adding that the opposition bloc does not want to be a party to any such action which adds hatred in society. “We are not opposed to any of the anchors, but we do not want to be a party to such endeavours,” Khera said.

“We will not be customers in this market of this hate,” he asserted. “We have taken this decision and issued this list with a heavy heart. We hope these anchors will do some introspection and take some corrective measures,” the Congress leader also said.

Union minister Hardeep Puri compared the move to the Emergency that curbed media rights.