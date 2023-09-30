New Delhi: India’s stand on Galwan made world take note of us says Army chief General Manoj Pande

New Delhi : Chief of Army Staff (COAS)General Manoj Pande on Friday said that the resolute and firm manner in which Indian troops stood up to Chinese forces during the Galwan valley stand-off, made the world take note of India’s political and military resolve.

“The resolute and firm manner in which we stood up to our northern adversary during the events of April-May 2020 has made the world take notice of our political and military resolve of a rising India,” Pande said while addressing the PHDCCI’s annual meeting.

Referring to China’s rising economic clout, Pande further said that it has been looking at geopolitical and trade agreements as a zero-sum game.

“Concurrently, Chinese belligerence is evident in its continuous propensity to project power outside its region and presenting a threat to rule-based organisation,” he added.

On the Russia-Ukraine war, the army chief said: “Our stance on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict is a good example where we stood steadfast and clear towards addressing legitimate pursuits of our national interest.

“The dividends are evident in our pursuits as part of a bilateral and multilateral grouping, international solar alliance, global bio-fuel alliance, coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure, trade agreement.”