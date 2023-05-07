New Delhi: Sikh widow in Delhi alleges ‘love jihad’

New Delhi : In a case of alleged ‘love jihad’ in the national capital, a Sikh widow has accused her Muslim friend of rape, recording her obscene video and forcing her to convert to Islam.

The victim refused to convert after which the accused, identified as Azmat Ali Khan, threatened to throw acid on her face and kill her.

The police have lodged an FIR under various sections of IPC, including rape.

According to the FIR, accessed by IANS, in 2016 the victim met Azmat Ali Khan, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, on Facebook and they became friends. She said on Facebook, Khan was a mutual friend of her Kathak Dance teacher, and therefore she accepted his request.

Later their friendship grew deeper and by 2017 they were in a relationship. The woman has alleged that Khan recorded her video while they were intimate.

“Khan forced me to adopt Muslim religion which I denied. I told him that I am a Sikh girl and want to remain as Sikh even after marriage. But Khan told me that I will have to accept Islam, will have to wear burqa, offer Namaz five times a day, and will have to keep Roza. I refused to change my religion and told him that he can’t force me to opt Islam in the name of love and decided to sever the ties,” she said.

After this, the victim started maintaining a distance from Khan. After 2018, she never met Khan. But the accused kept on sending her messages. In 2019, Khan threatened the victim.

“He threatened me that he would make all the videos of mine viral on social media if I ignored him. He threatened to ruin my whole career. He kept on sending abusive messages to me,” the victim has alleged. She alleged that on April 2, Khan attacked her at the Janakpuri Police Station.