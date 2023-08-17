New Delhi: 'Visit Amrit Udyan': Prez office invitees all

Live
The iconic Amrit Udyan has reopened for the general public for a month, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Wednesday, and invited all to visit it.
New Delhi : The iconic Amrit Udyan has reopened for the general public for a month, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Wednesday, and invited all to visit it. "The Amrit Udyan opens once again for visitors for one month! President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Udyan Utsav II on 14th August 2023. All are invited to visit the Amrit Udyan from August 16, 2023 to September 17, 2023," it said on microblogging site X, known as Twitter till recently. This is the first time the famed Rashtrapati Bhavan garden has opened for the general public for the second time in a year. Bookings can be made online on the Rashtrapati Bhavan website (https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/). Walk-in visitors can get passes from self-service kiosks placed near gate no. 35. The entry to the Amrit Udyan is free of cost.