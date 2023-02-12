New Governors Chosen And Assigned In Various States Of The Country

The resignations of Bhagat Singh Koshyari as governor of Maharashtra and Radha Krishnan Mathur as lieutenant governor of Ladakh has resulted in a massive change. The resignations were accepted by Indian President Droupadi Murmu, who then nominated new governors in 12 states and one UT ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Arunachal Pradesh's new governor is Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, while Sikkim's new governor is Lakshman Prasad Acharya. Shiv Pratap Shukla and C.P. Radhakrishnan have been named governors of Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh, respectively.

In a similar vein, Justice (Ret.) S. Abdul Nazeer has been named the new Governor of Andhra Pradesh, and Gulab Chand Kataria has been named the new Governor of Assam.

La. Ganesan, the governor of Manipur, was appointed as the new governor of Nagaland in a similar manner, and Phagu Chauhan, the governor of Bihar, was designated as the new governor of Meghalaya.

Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, the governor of Chhattisgarh, will serve as the governor of Manipur, and she has also appointed Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, the governor of Andhra Pradesh, as the new governor of Chhattisgarh. and the governor of Himachal Pradesh, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, will join him as governor of Bihar.

Furthermore, Brig. (Dr.) Shri B.D. Mishra (Retd. ), the former governor of Arunachal Pradesh, has been appointed the new Lt. Governor of Ladakh, replacing the outgoing Governor of Jharkhand, Ramesh Baise. Additionally, the aforementioned appointments are effective as of the dates on which they take up their respective offices.