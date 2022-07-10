New Innovated Ultrasound Scanner Technology Is Expected To Bring Down Medical Scanning Charges

The National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) Calicut has developed a locally designed Color Doppler Ultrasound Scanner Technology, which is predicted to significantly reduce the cost of medical scanning. This will make it possible for India to produce ultrasound scanners instead of relying on imported equipment.



After six years of study, NIELIT, an independent scientific society under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, created the scanner for the "Make in India" initiative. With a view to commercialization, the institute has inked a technology transfer agreement with a business. The automatic sex determination monitoring capability allows the scanner to identify female foeticide in addition to numerous medical scanning types.



The country's domestic machine will serve as an import replacement, said NIELIT officials. The latest initiative aims to provide low-cost ultrasound screening services at all primary health centres, primarily in rural areas, with a focus on pregnant cases. India buys ultrasound scanners for about $21 million annually, and this amount rises by 10% to 15% yearly.

According to them, the innovation will result in significant savings for the country and a decrease in imports. The machine that was built in-house and the technology transfer. The device's automatic sex determination monitoring to prevent female foeticide is a crucial feature. The Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques form would automatically have a pregnant woman's scanning information filled up. Additionally, the biometric information would be kept on the server of the New Delhi-based Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs.

As a result, scanning at each stage is carefully observed, eliminating any possibility of abortion should a female pregnancy be discovered. NIELIT and Jupiter Design Technologies, Bengaluru, signed the technology transfer agreement during the 22nd Digital India Week event held in Gujarat.