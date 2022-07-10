New Innovated Ultrasound Scanner Technology Is Expected To Bring Down Medical Scanning Charges
The National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) Calicut has developed a locally designed Color Doppler Ultrasound Scanner Technology, which is predicted to significantly reduce the cost of medical scanning. This will make it possible for India to produce ultrasound scanners instead of relying on imported equipment.
After six years of study, NIELIT, an independent scientific society under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, created the scanner for the "Make in India" initiative. With a view to commercialization, the institute has inked a technology transfer agreement with a business. The automatic sex determination monitoring capability allows the scanner to identify female foeticide in addition to numerous medical scanning types.