New Year’s Eve Security Alert In Rajasthan As Police Seize 150 kg Explosives, Arrest Two

A major security concern surfaced on New Year’s Eve in Rajasthan after Tonk police arrested two individuals and recovered a large cache of explosives from their vehicle. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the District Special Team intercepted a car in the Baroni police station area and seized nearly 150 kilograms of ammonium nitrate that had been hidden in sacks of urea fertiliser.

The arrested men, identified as Surendra Patwa and Surendra Mochi from Bundi district, were allegedly transporting the explosive material from Bundi to Tonk for further supply. Along with the ammonium nitrate, police recovered around 200 cartridges and six bundles of safety fuse wire measuring approximately 1,100 metres. The vehicle used to transport the consignment was also taken into custody.

According to police officials, the swift operation was carried out immediately after receiving credible information. Investigators are now working to determine the source of the explosives, their intended purpose, and whether there are any links to illegal activities. The accused are being questioned, and authorities are examining if the material was meant for unlawful use, including unauthorised mining.

Ammonium nitrate, commonly used as a fertiliser, has also been linked to high-grade explosive devices in the past. Its seizure has raised concerns due to its use in a recent blast near Delhi’s Red Fort that resulted in multiple casualties. Police have said the investigation is ongoing and assured that all possible angles are being thoroughly probed to prevent any threat to public safety.