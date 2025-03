New Zealand PM, accompanied by Indian diaspora members, to arrive in Delhi today

New Delhi: New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to arrive in Delhi on Sunday for an official visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He will land in Delhi at around 2:30 pm later in the day.

This marks the first visit by a New Zealand Prime Minister to India in nine years, the last being former PM John Key.

Luxon, who will be in India until March 20, is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers, senior officials, business leaders, media representatives, and members of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand.

Ahead of his arrival, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared a video on X highlighting the wide-ranging relationship between India and New Zealand.

"PM Christopher Luxon will be arriving shortly on an Official Visit to India. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers, senior officials, businesses, media & members of the Indian diaspora community in New Zealand," the MEA stated.

During his visit, Luxon will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 17, focusing on various aspects of India-New Zealand relations. Following their discussions, PM Modi will host a lunch in his honour. Luxon will also call on President Droupadi Murmu on the same day.

Additionally, Luxon is set to attend the inaugural session of the 10th Raisina Dialogue 2025 on March 17 as the chief guest, where he will deliver the keynote address.

On March 19-20, he will visit Mumbai to engage with Indian business leaders and representatives from various sectors. He is scheduled to depart for Wellington from Mumbai on March 20.

"Prime Minister Rt Hon Luxon's visit underscores the longstanding and enduring ties between India and New Zealand. It reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries to further strengthen the bilateral relationship across all sectors and deepen our close people-to-people ties," the MEA stated.

In February, Indian High Commissioner to New Zealand Neeta Bhushan met Luxon to explore ways to enhance cooperation in multiple areas, reaffirming India's commitment to elevating the bilateral partnership.

Luxon and PM Modi have previously engaged on the sidelines of several global events, including the East Asia Summit in Laos in October 2024. Prior to that, the two leaders had a telephone conversation in July 2024.

India and New Zealand share historically close ties driven by strategic interests, trade, education, culture, research, and innovation. The two nations have overcome geographical barriers to build a prosperous partnership, bolstered by a large Indian diaspora in New Zealand that serves as a foundation for strong cultural cooperation.

Bilateral trade between India and New Zealand reached $1.80 billion in 2022, making New Zealand India’s 11th-largest two-way trading partner.

The two leaders also recalled the successful visit of President Droupadi Murmu to New Zealand in August 2024. PM Modi welcomed New Zealand's decision to join the International Solar Alliance and had extended an invitation to Luxon to visit India.

Following their meeting at the ASEAN-India Summit in Laos in October 2024, PM Modi posted on X: "Had an excellent meeting with the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Mr Christopher Luxon. We value our friendship with New Zealand, bound together by a commitment to democracy, freedom, and the rule of law. Our talks covered sectors such as economic cooperation, tourism, education, and innovation."

Luxon's visit is expected to further strengthen the bilateral relationship, paving the way for deeper cooperation across various sectors.