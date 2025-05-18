NHRC Launches Virtual Internship To Advance Human Rights Education Nationwide

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has initiated its innovative two-week Online Short-Term Internship Programme (OSTI) designed to deepen students' understanding of human rights principles and their significance in Indian society. The virtual program commenced this week with 80 carefully selected participants representing universities across 21 different states and union territories.

Competition for placement was substantial, with the NHRC receiving nearly 1,800 applications before finalizing the cohort of 80 participants. The selected interns come from diverse academic backgrounds, and the digital format ensures that students from even the most remote regions of India can participate without the financial and logistical challenges of relocating to Delhi.

NHRC Secretary General Bharat Lal inaugurated the program, emphasizing the crucial role young people play in upholding India's fundamental values of justice, compassion, and human dignity. He explained that the internship is structured to provide participants with comprehensive insights into how India's constitutional framework safeguards human rights and empowers students to become advocates for equality within their communities.

Lal highlighted the strategic decision to offer the internship online, noting that this approach significantly expands accessibility, particularly for students in underserved regions with limited access to specialized educational opportunities. During his address, he also provided participants with context on the historical development of human rights in India, the Supreme Court's pivotal role in their protection, and the NHRC's mandate to advance these fundamental rights.

The curriculum features a diverse range of learning experiences, including expert lectures, facilitated group discussions, literature reviews, public speaking exercises, and research assignments. NHRC Joint Secretary Samir Kumar revealed that the program will also incorporate virtual field trips to institutions such as Tihar Jail, allowing students to observe human rights considerations in practical contexts.

Through this comprehensive program, the NHRC aims to equip participants with practical human rights experience while fostering their development as advocates who can contribute to building a more equitable and responsible society across India.