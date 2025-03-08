NHRC team holds meeting with Odisha Police

Bhubaneswar: An NHRC team, which is probing the death of a 20-year-old Nepalese girl student at KIIT University here, has met senior police officers of the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team began its inquiry into the incident on Thursday, and would continue the exercise on Friday. During the day, they could meet senior KIIT officials and its founder Achyuta Samanta, the officials said.

“We have met the NHRC team at the State guest-house and gave all pertinent information to them. A liaison officer has been specifically assigned to support and facilitate the ongoing investigation by the rights panel,” Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh told reporters here. He, along with Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena, met the rights panel representatives on Thursday night.

They have offered all cooperation to the NHRC team members and apprised them of the situation, under which the girl allegedly died by suicide, another official said. The NHRC team members were also informed about violence on the campus after the death of Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year Computer Science student at KIIT, he said The NHRC inquiry team, led by its Registrar (Law) Joginder Singh, spent nearly five hours at the KIIT University campus where Lamsal’s body was recovered on February 16 evening.

The team members interacted with the deceased girl’s friends, her hostel inmates and some officials of the KIIT, who allegedly misbehaved with the Nepalese students.

As directed by the rights panel, the team would also look into alleged attacks on Nepalese students by the staff of the private institute.