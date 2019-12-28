NIA files chargesheet in narco-terrorism case

New Delhi : The NIA on Friday filed a chargesheet before the NIA special court in Punjab''s Mohali against 11 accused, including six absconders, and four companies in the case relating to seizure of 532 kgs of heroin at the Integrated Check Post at the Attari-Wagah border.

The people named in the chargesheet are Tariq Ahmad Lone, Jasbir Singh, Nirbhail Singh, Sandeep Kaur, Ajay Gupta, Ranjit Singh, Iqbal Singh, Farookh Lone, Sahil, Shoaib Noor and Amir Noor. They were booked under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code and other sections of the NDPS Act. Sections 17, 18 and 20 of the UAPA were also slapped against them.

Meanwhile, AM/S Kanishk Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., M/S Gupta Fast Forwarders Pvt. Ltd., M/S Global Vision Impex and M/S Aimex General Trading Company are also chargesheeted. The stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 was also slapped on them.

The case pertains to seizure of 532 kgs of heroin and 52 kgs of mixed narcotics on June 29 at Integrated Check Post (ICP). Two persons -- Gurpinder Singh, an Amritsar-based trader and Tariq Ahmed Lone from Handwara in J&K were intercepted, said the agency.

"The involvement of an international drug racket based in Pakistan as well as in Afghanistan has come to light. This is a case of narco-terrorism, having national and international implications with evidence of generation of funds through the proceeds of sale of narcotics smuggled from across the international border," said a statement.

It further said the investigation has established that the accused formed a "terrorist gang to bring many consignments of narcotics to India". During the investigation, searches were conducted at various places in Punjab and various incriminating documents including bank accounts details, electronic and digital devices, ammunition and details of Hawala transactions were seized.

"The investigation has been able to establish an international conspiracy in which nationals of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Indian nationals belonging to Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Delhi have come to light so far.

A vast network of Hawala and other informal channels has been used to smuggle narcotics into India through the legitimate trade route between India and Pakistan in the garb of import of rock salt," said the statement released on this matter.