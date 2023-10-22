NIA flags fake messages circulating on social media, says it is to mislead public

New Delhi : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday flagged fake messages circulating on social media saying that such messages are totally false, malicious and are a part of a mischievous design to mislead the public.

An NIA official here said that it has come to notice that certain false and misleading messages, purportedly issued by NIA are being circulated on some social media platforms. "Everyone is hereby informed that NIA has not issued any such message asking for such information," it said referring to the message being circulated on social media urging people to highlight the misdeeds of one religion on helpline numbers.



The official said: "Such messages are totally false, fake and malicious and are a part of a mischievous design to mislead the public."



The official categorically said that during investigations by the NIA, it had come to notice that IS (Islamic State) was targeting gullible Indian youth and radicalising them through false propaganda to further its violent and unlawful designs.

"Therefore, an appeal was made in September 2021 that any such suspicious activity may be reported to the authorities, including NIA on its landline number: 011-24368800," it said.

"We again appeal to the people not to be misled by such fake and false messages like we had in July 2022. We request the public not to believe, propagate or forward such false messages," the official said.



The official also said that all requests by NIA to the public are made on its official handle on X (formerly Twitter), and not by forwarding messages on any other social media platforms.



"However, everyone is welcome to join hands with the NIA in safeguarding our country and its people against terrorism by sharing information about terrorist activities and elements," the official added.

