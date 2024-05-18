Live
BJP set to clinch power in State, claims Ramana Reddy
Says BJP’s candidate Gujjula Premender Reddy is all set to win the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates MLC poll
Warangal : Kamareddy BJP MLA Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy, the giant killer who defeated the then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy predicted that the saffron party is to rule the roost in Telangana in the next elections.
Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Friday, he said that the BJP’s candidate Gujjula Premender Reddy is all set to win the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency.
Stating that the BJP has grown strength to strength in Telangana, Venkata Ramana Reddy urged the graduates to trust the saffron party which alone can fulfill the aspirations of the people, especially in providing employment. The BJP kept its promise by providing jobs as it had vowed before the 2014 elections, he said.
Venkata Ramana Reddy urged the cadre to strive hard, reaching out to the graduates and explaining to them the Narendra Modi Government’s endeavours to put the country on par with the highly developed nations.
BJP Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma, Warangal Lok Sabha seat in-charge Muralidhar Goud, former MLA Kondeti Sridhar, former MP Azmeera Sitaram Naik, Warangal district president Ganta Ravi Kumar, A Ashok Reddy, Errabelli Pradeep Rao, Puli Sarotham Reddy and P Vijayachander Reddy were among others present.