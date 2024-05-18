Focus on Warangal’s iconic hospital

Warangal : Christina Z Chongthu, Secretary to the Government Health Medical & Family Welfare Department, directed the officials to speed up the work and get it ready within the timeframe.

Christina who along with commissioner R V Karnan and joint secretary T Vinay Krishna Reddy inspected the under-construction 24-level multi super-specialty hospital here on Friday, reviewed the pace of work with the Warangal district collector P Pravinya.

Christina elicited information about the medical equipment available in MGM Hospital, Government Eye Hospital, CKM Maternity Hospital, TB Hospital and other hospitals. She also took note of medical wings that would be shifted to the upcoming multi-super-specialty.

Later, the officials inspected the casualty and paediatric wards in the MGM Hospital, and Cath lab and dialysis unit in the PMSSY super-specialty hospital on the premises of Kakatiya Medical College.



MGM Hospital superintendent Dr V Chandrasekhar and heads of other hospitals Dr Nirmala, Dr Vijayalaxmi, Dr Sravan, Dr Giridhar, KMC principal Dr Mohand Das and vice-principal Dr Ramkumar Reddy were present.

