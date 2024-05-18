Live
Officials told to expedite Amma Adarsh schools works
MULUGU : District Additional Collector P Sreeja ordered the officials of local organisations to complete the development work in all Amma Adarsh schools in the district as soon as possible.
On Friday, Sreeja along with RDA Srinivas Kumar and local organizations held a review meeting on the progress of Amma Adarsh Schools Committee.
Speaking on this occasion, the Additional Collector said that the government will take up toilets, drinking water facilities, electricity and beautification works in the identified public schools of the district with the aim of making the children study in a pleasant environment.
MPDOs, special officers, APIMs, EAs, YMEAs and other officials participated in this meeting.
