Live
- Mahesh Goud Slams BRS for Deceiving Unemployed Youth in KCR Nagar Meeting
- WTA bans 'fixated' man who targeted Emma Raducanu in Dubai
- NASA: 3.1% Chance of Asteroid Hitting Earth in 2032
- Baby John OTT Released on This OTT Platform
- CM Siddaramaiah has British mentality of divide and rule: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje
- Tejashwi slams Nitish govt over 'deteriorating' law and order
- Disparaging remarks on Maha Kumbh deliberate, planned: Sudhanshu Trivedi tears into INDIA bloc
- Champions Trophy: Pakistan elect to bowl first vs NZ in opener
- EAM Jaishankar to attend G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jo'burg
- Rachin Ravindra's Phone Stolen in Pakistan Before Champions Trophy
Just In
NIA raids house of Bhagalpur man with links to terror groups in Kashmir
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a raid at the residence of Nazre Saddam in Bhikhanpur, Bhagalpur, Bihar on Wednesday morning. Saddam is known to have links with terror groups in Kashmir and Pakistan.
Patna: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a raid at the residence of Nazre Saddam in Bhikhanpur, Bhagalpur, Bihar on Wednesday morning. Saddam is known to have links with terror groups in Kashmir and Pakistan.
The Wednesday morning operation was carried out by NIA teams from Delhi and Patna, with support from local law enforcement agencies, including a busload of police personnel and three police vehicles.
The raid was prompted by suspicions of Saddam's connections to anti-social elements, particularly links to Pakistani agents and terrorist organisations active in Kashmir.
During the search, authorities discovered documents related to the illegal business of counterfeit currency.
During the raid, Saddam’s father, Muhammad Masiuzzama, and other family members were interrogated separately.
The operation caused significant commotion in the Badi Masjid Lane area, with residents observing the proceedings from their rooftops.
As of now, the NIA has not released an official statement regarding the findings of the raid.
This incident underscores the NIA's ongoing efforts to curb activities related to counterfeit currency and potential links to anti-national elements in the region.
This case highlights a well-organised counterfeit currency racket with links to cross-border networks, involving operatives from Bihar, Nepal, and Kashmir.
Saddam was arrested in Bihar’s Motihari town in September 2024 and subsequent investigations exposed his connections to anti-national and terrorist organisations, including Pakistani agents in Nepal and terrorist organisations active in Kashmir.
Saddam, a software engineer and son of a teacher, allegedly smuggled fake currency across the Nepal border and supplied it to Kashmir.
His arrest in Motihari led to the capture of Muhammad Sarfaraz in Anantnag, Kashmir, revealing further links to extremist groups.
His network extended to Bhojpur and Patna, involving multiple individuals in the operation.
Saddam’s counterfeit currency pipeline originated in Bhore village, Nepal, with deliveries happening near Bhelahi.
His contact, Sarfaraz, was reportedly using the fake notes for terrorist activities in Kashmir.
Given the NIA’s renewed interest in the case, the raid in Bhagalpur suggests further evidence may have surfaced about his activities.
Authorities are likely investigating whether he resumed operations post-arrest or if his network is still active.