NIA Takes Action Against SFJ Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun For Threatening Air India And Global Operations

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated legal proceedings against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, identified as a 'listed individual terrorist,' following the dissemination of his recent viral video threatening Air India passengers and the airline itself with a worldwide blockade and operational closure starting November 19. The NIA has filed charges against Pannun under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.



Pannun, self-styled as the 'General Counsel' of the proscribed 'Unlawful Association,' Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has once again become the focus of scrutiny due to the circulation of video messages on social media platforms, urging Sikhs to avoid traveling on Air India planes after November 19, citing alleged threats to their lives associated with the airline.

In his video messages released on November 4, Pannun not only targeted passengers but also issued a severe warning that Air India would be barred from global operations. Consequently, this has prompted heightened vigilance and investigations by security forces not only in India but also in Canada and other nations served by Air India.

Pannun's threats align with a recurring narrative where he actively promotes discord, attempting to disrupt critical transportation networks, including Railways and Thermal Power Plants in India. The Ministry of Home Affairs previously designated SFJ as an 'unlawful association' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on July 10, 2019. Pannun himself was listed as an 'individual terrorist' by the Central government on July 1, 2020.

Under the NIA's scrutiny since 2019, Pannun faced legal consequences in September 2023, with the NIA confiscating his share of property in Amritsar (Punjab) and Chandigarh Union Territory. Non-bailable warrants of arrest were issued against him by the NIA Special Court on February 3, 2021, and he was declared a 'Proclaimed Offender (PO)' on November 29, 2022.